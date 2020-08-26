Bud Light just launched three new hard seltzer flavors

Bud Light is launching three new flavors of its hard seltzer: cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple.

Bud Light Seltzer, which was released in mid-January, is the “largest and most successful innovation” in Bud Light’s 38-year-history, the company’s VP of Marketing Andy Goeler told CNN Business. In less than a month after hitting the market, it became one of the country’s top-selling hard seltzer beverages.

Now Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a “remix variety pack” with new flavors and DJ Khaled as its spokesperson. The 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will include the new cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple flavors, as well as the fan-favorite strawberry flavor. Previously released flavors include black cherry, strawberry, lemon line and mango.

The seltzers have an alcohol content of 5% and they are 100 calories each.

The hard seltzer category is growing at a fast pace, and Anheuser-Busch holds a big spot in the market. Anheuser-Busch had a 13.9% share of the seltzer market this year through the week ending August 16, according to IRI data.

Bud Light Seltzer is a crucial product for AB InBev, as beer sales have slowed in recent years.

At the beginning of 2018, 10 hard seltzer brands were on the market. Hard seltzer has since exploded, with 26 brands on store shelves at the beginning of 2019 and more than 65 brands in 2020, according to Nielsen.

Hard seltzer sales are up 123% year-over-year for the latest one-week period ending August 15, Nielsen reported.

“The continued triple-digit growth for hard seltzers is one of so many signs that hard seltzers will not slow down,” Danelle Kosmal, Vice President of Beverage Alcohol at Nielsen, told CNN Business.

In May, Anheuser-Busc launched Social Club Seltzer, a premium seltzer with cocktail flavors, like an Old Fashioned. Anheuser-Busch also sells Natural Light Seltzer and Bon & Viv seltzer.

At the beginning of 2018, just 10 hard seltzer brands were on the market, according to a Nielsen report. That number rose to 26 brands by early 2019. “More than 65 brands are now fighting for consumers’ attention and purchase,” according to Nielsen.

The-CNN-Wire