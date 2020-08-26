Imperial Irrigation District Customers Can Apply For Unclaimed Money

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The Imperial Irrigation District announced Wednesday that customers have until Oct. 15 to apply to receive unclaimed funds owed to them by the utility.

IID officials said the district has accumulated money belonging to some of its customers as a result of stale-dated checks, returned checks and overpayments relating to the closing of energy, water and miscellaneous accounts.

Any unclaimed dollars will become the property of the utility on Oct. 16, and applications to receive any owed funds must be submitted the day before the deadline.

Customers can find out if they are owed any money by viewing an online list, available at https://www.iid.com/home/showdocument?id=17211.

Additional information about how to acquire the funds can be found at https://www.iid.com/customer-service/my-account/unclaimed-monies.

IID provides water and electricity to the Imperial Valley and power to the eastern part of the Coachella Valley.