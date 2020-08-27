15-year-old killed in overnight Palm Springs shooting

Palm Springs police confirm a 15-year-old is dead following an overnight shooting at the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of shots being fired just before midnight in the neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a stolen car with bullet holes.

PSPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of Bon Air and Granada. PSPD looking for two others who may have been injured in the incident. Call PSPD at 760-323-8129 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867 https://t.co/CninWx67Oo pic.twitter.com/QHYVExqwKG — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) August 27, 2020

The gunshot victim, a 15-year-old Hispanic male, was found on the lawn of a home in the 300 block of Avenida Cerca.

Police believe a group of people in the stolen Ford Explorer opened fire on another group near the intersection of N Granada Ave and Bon Air Dr. They believe the group in the stolen car crashed then fled the scene.

Investigators found evidence that at least two additional people were injured in this incident. The extent of those injuries is unknown, and hospitals have not reported additional victims.

Palm Springs Police Department Detectives and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Forensic Unit are looking for connections between this incident and past incidents between rival gangs from Desert Highland Gateway Estates and Santiago Sunrise Village.