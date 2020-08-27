15-year-old killed in overnight Palm Springs shooting

15-year-old killed in overnight Palm Springs shooting

Aliyah Fullen

Palm Springs police confirm a 15-year-old is dead following an overnight shooting at the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of shots being fired just before midnight in the neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a stolen car with bullet holes.

The gunshot victim, a 15-year-old Hispanic male, was found on the lawn of a home in the 300 block of Avenida Cerca.

Police believe a group of people in the stolen Ford Explorer opened fire on another group near the intersection of N Granada Ave and Bon Air Dr. They believe the group in the stolen car crashed then fled the scene.

Investigators found evidence that at least two additional people were injured in this incident. The extent of those injuries is unknown, and hospitals have not reported additional victims.

Palm Springs Police Department Detectives and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Forensic Unit  are looking for connections between this incident and past incidents between rival gangs from Desert Highland Gateway Estates and Santiago Sunrise Village.

Trending Stories