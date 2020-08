“Teenage Bounty Hunters”: A Look at New Netflix Hit

Full disclosure, I love the Netflix show “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” so it was such a treat talking to the cast. Here’s Anjelica Bette Fellini aka Blair Wesley and Myles Evans aka Miles Taylor talking about their interests in joining the cast, and why this should be on your binge watch list. For my uncut interview with the cast of “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” click here.