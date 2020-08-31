Coachella Shooting Leaves Teenager Wounded; Authorities Seek Help

COACHELLA (CNS) – Sheriff’s investigators Monday sought public help to find the assailant suspected of shooting a teenager in the head in Coachella.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 49000 block of Avenida De Plata, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Fiebig.

Witnesses reported hearing five to seven gunshots, then seeing a gray car speeding away from the scene, according to Fiebig.

The 16-year-old victim from Coachella was rushed to a nearby hospital, but additional information, including the teen’s condition, name or gender, was withheld, nor did investigators reveal a possible motive.

Deputies found multiple shell casings at the scene, and bullet holes in two nearby vehicles, but no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Witnesses or anyone else with additional information was urged to call the Thermal sheriff’s station Investigations Bureau at 760-863-8990.