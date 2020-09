Vehicle hits fire hydrant causing parking lot to flood

A motor home ran into a fire hydrant Monday near Washington Street and Varner Road in Palm Desert causing a parking lot to flood.

The incident caused officials to close part of Varner Rd. and several cars to be partially submerged.

Calls of the incident were reported around noon.

Water was spouting into the air for approximately 30 minutes until crews were able to turn it off.

No injuries have been reported and cleanup is underway.