Heather Graham Talks About “Love, Guaranteed”

It was so much fun talking to Heather Graham, the actress was game and playful. She stars as Tamara Taylor in the film, a self-help guru who wants women to eat nothing but soaked almonds and steam their you-know-what. Take a look at my interview with Graham as we talked about her interest in joining the film, the inspiration behind her character, and the importance of love. To see my complete, uncut interview with Heather Graham, click here.