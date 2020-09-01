Part of Palm Canyon to Close Starting Thursday for Outdoor Dining

The City of Palm Springs will begin the kick off of its new outdoor “al fresco” dining in the street pilot program, which would close part of Palm Canyon Drive, starting this Thursday, Sept. 3.

The closure consists of Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Palm Canyon Drive will close to thru traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 3 with the three southbound lanes reduced to two lanes between Andreas Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way, where the full road closure begins.

At Tahquitz Canyon Way, drivers will either have to turn right to go westbound, or left to go eastbound.

Restaurants interested in applying for a temporary land use permit to take part in the program, should visit www.palmspringsca.gov/alfresco.

Restaurants who have received proper permitting, may begin utilizing Palm Canyon Drive for outdoor dining beginning on Friday, Sept. 4.

Alternate driving routes for southbound Palm Canyon Drive include Indian Canyon Drive, Belardo Road, and Calle Encilia.

The signalized intersections at Arenas and Baristo roads will allow for traffic to travel through going east and west.

Arenas Road will be set on red flash. A traffic signal on a red flash should be treated like a stop sign.

South of Baristo Road, the normal southbound Palm Canyon Drive traffic lanes are maintained.

Parking

Hundreds of free covered parking spaces are available at two downtown parking garages with entrances at the Hyatt Hotel ramp on Palm Canyon Drive, Museum Drive and Belardo Road, Museum Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way – or on the corner of Indian Canyon Drive and Baristo Road.

Current COVID-19 emergency orders prohibit restaurants from offering indoor dining, which has meant residents and visitors must dine outside.

Restaurants who are not in the closure area still have an option to expand outdoor dining on sidewalks and with parklets on adjacent parking spaces with temporary land use permits.

This information is from The City of Palm Springs