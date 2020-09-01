Riverside Municipal Airport Awarded $240,101 in Grant Funding

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded a $240,101 grant to Riverside Municipal Airport for acquiring or rehabilitating an emergency generator and installing airfield guidance signs and navigational aids.

The grant was among 28 the DOT and FAA awarded to airports throughout California, totaling just over $105 million. Long Beach Airport/Daugherty Field received the largest grant in the state — $27.3 million — for taxiway construction and reconstruction, followed by $18.02 million to San Diego International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

In total, the DOT and FAA awarded 434 grants totaling $1.2 billion to 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID- 19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.