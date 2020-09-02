CSUSB Palm Desert offering online certificate in hospitality management

Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus is offering a certificate in hospitality management with a goal to educate and train the workforce of the Coachella Valley’s hospitality industry.

The online program, offered with the instruction of faculty in hospitality and business management, will run from October 6, 2020-March 25, 2021.

There are no prerequisites or degree required for the certificate, and the program can be completed in 6 months with 6 courses (4 weeks per course.)

The certificate program is CalJobs approved.

The University says the courses prepare participants for the following certification exams: Food Protection Manager Certificate, required in California; Revenue Management; Certified Hotel Industry Analytics (CHIA); and the Google Analytics Certificate.

Courses include:

Hospitality Operations — which provides an overview of key industry business areas such as lodging, food and beverage, and casino operations. Management tasks, techniques, regulations and standard operating procedures will also be reviewed. Students will learn the differences between the standalone, single hospitality model and the integrated resort model Human Resource Training and Development in the Virtual World — which teaches instructional technologies, motivation, morale and human behavior, various theories and strategies for managing human resources and productivity with examples of stress reduction and wellness practices in the workplace Sanitation, Safety and Hygiene amid COVID-19 — which reviews the impact to health, safety and financial stability of families and business. This course includes training of five key areas of the exam that includes basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature and cleaning and sanitation with an emphasis on COVID-19 best practices Revenue Management in Hospitality — which teaches the process of achieving maximum profitability through the use of business intelligence relative to consumer behavior and growing revenues. This course provides an overview on the principles of pricing, market segments, timing and seasonality as well as supply and demand in the sectors of hotels, restaurants and airlines Customer Relationship Management (CRM) — which involves understanding relationships between guests and employees, and the organizational processes. Students will learn about service culture, sales techniques, service gaps and strategies to manage customer service expectations and experiences Digital Marketing Strategies — which introduces the foundations of marketing in a digital context. The subject provides a framework to help make decisions in an ever-changing digital marketing world. This course includes an introduction to Google Analytics as it relates to social media and Google certifications exams.

Costs for the certificate program include: tuition of $3,995 which includes an iPad (or $3,695 without an iPad) and mandatory course materials at $475. Financing is available.

An information session will be held on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. via Zoom at: Meeting ID: 992 6681 1662, Password: 092020.

Participants are encouraged to register for the information session in advance by clicking here.

For more information about the certificate program click here.