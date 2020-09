Firefighter, Resident Injured During Palm Springs Home Fire

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A firefighter and another person were injured Wednesday when a home caught fire in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Fire Department reported on social media about 2:30 p.m. that a fire was blazing at a home in the 4800 Birdie Way.

A resident of the home suffered burns, and a firefighter suffered unspecified injuries while fighting the fire. Both were transported to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.