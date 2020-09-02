IID Customers Experiencing Power Outage in El Centro

Imperial Irrigation District crews are working to fix an outage resulting in the loss of power to 322 customers in El Centro.

The cause is unknown at this time.

IID first reported the outage at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

Update: We are currently experiencing a power outage in El Centro affecting 322 customers. Estimated restoration time is unknown. We appreciate your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) September 2, 2020

