IID Customers Experiencing Power Outage in El Centro

Taylor Martinez

Imperial Irrigation District crews are working to fix an outage resulting in the loss of power to 322 customers in El Centro.

The cause is unknown at this time.

IID first reported the outage at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

