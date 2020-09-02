Martha’s Village and Kitchen Wednesday Food Distributions

Martha’s Village and Kitchen is continuing their food distribution services in the month of September.

MVK and the United States Department of Agriculture provide essential food to the community along with an emergency food pantry during the week. The community organization and the USDA have been providing supplemental food assistance since the pandemic began.

The food distribution takes place every 3rd Wednesday of the month.

The next distribution will take place in Indio Wednesday, September 16, 2020, between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at 83-791 Date Avenue.

For more information about services or how to volunteer call 760-347-4741 or email info@marthasvillage.org.