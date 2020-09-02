Officers investigating another shooting in North Palm Springs

A person in the immediate area has reported being the victim of that shooting and was shot at while in the area.

Officers tell NBC Palm Springs they found evidence of a shooting in the street and bullet holes in the door of a grey vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of shots fire on West Gateway Dr. near Eastgate Rd. around 2:15 p.m.

Shooting Investigation underway in the area of Eastgate and Gateway Dr. https://t.co/ilWkojxqKc pic.twitter.com/7SSJgsGfR1 — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) September 2, 2020

Wednesday morning police announced the arrests of three teenagers accused in a spate of gun violence in the same neighborhood, including one boy who was subsequently charged with murder.

The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old occurred over the last two weeks in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood and the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park, where Palm Springs Police Department Chief Bryan Reyes says an uptick in crime is tied to a war between two rival gangs.

One of the boys was charged with murder, and another with gang participation, among other charges, according to police.

The latest arrest involved one of the 16-year-olds, who was taken into custody Wednesday morning on suspicion of battery, conspiracy and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to police.

Additional information about the arrests was not provided by police, who cited the ongoing investigation. The boys’ names were withheld because they are underage.

The announcement of arrests comes in the wake of gunfire reported in the area Monday night near the intersection of North Granada Avenue and Avenida Cerca in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. No victims were located, although officers did find several shell casings on the ground.

Last Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in the 300 block of Avenida Cerca, and two others were assumed injured, following a nearby shootout. It is not clear if the teenage murder suspect in custody is accused in that killing.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was gunned down near where several other shootings, and three other homicides, have been reported in recent months.

More than 100 law enforcement officers served search warrants in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood and the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6, the culmination of a nearly yearlong investigation into two dozen confirmed shootings in and around those neighborhoods dating to October of last year.

In that time, police say they received another 61 reports of shots fired in those neighborhoods, although evidence of gunfire in those cases was not found.

Anyone with information about the shootings was urged to call the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.