Palm Desert shooting deemed as self-inflicted injury

UPDATE 9/3/20 3:50 P.M.:

This is believed to be a self-inflicted injury.

There Is currently no threat to the public and the area is deemed safe.

ORIGINAL:

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating reports of a shooting in Palm Desert.

Deputies responded to the area of Washington and Country Club Drive around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to an “unknown trouble.”

When deputies arrived, they located a male subject with a single gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

The subject was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and his extent of injury is unknown at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with no threat to the public.

It is unclear where the shooting took place, but it did not occur at the Circle K in the location mentioned above.