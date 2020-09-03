397 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 397 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 53,703 cases and 1,053 deaths.

There are 75 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 5 new death.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,053 (+6) cases, 23 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 1,818 (+4) cases, 30 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 1,011 (+13) cases, 45 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 228 cases, 23 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 964 (+5) cases, 50 deaths

Indian Wells: 42 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 751 (+4) cases, 18 deaths

Indio: 3,461 (+13) cases, 67 deaths

Coachella: 2,541 (+16) cases, 26 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 215 (+2) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 128 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 165 (+3) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 421 (+3) cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 122 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 318 (+5) cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 45 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 49 cases, 1 death

Anza: 13 (-1) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 22,540 cases.

Currently, 189 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 60 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 45,313.

Riverside County health officials Tuesday reported the county’s first case of a rare COVID-19 complication that primarily affects children.

A child suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, lives in western Riverside County and is younger than 15 years old, according to the Riverside University Health System. A second child living in the Coachella Valley may also be suffering from MIS-C, although the diagnosis is not yet confirmed, officials said.

“While most children are only minimally sickened by COVID-19, they can get it just as easily as adults, and an unlucky few will have serious complications,” county Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. “While this case is not known to be linked to any school, it’s a reminder we need to pay attention to COVID-19 in kids and its potential long- and short-term effects.”

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 49 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 9/3/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.