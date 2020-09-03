Suspicious Death Investigation Underway into Body Found in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A body was found Thursday morning near a dumpster in Palm Springs.

A call came in at 7:29 a.m. reporting that the body was discovered in the 200 block of North Civic Drive, near Desert Oasis Healthcare Immediate Care, according to Palm Springs Police Department Lt. William Hutchinson.

Suspicious Death Investigation PSPD Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the 200 block of N Civic Drive. A body was reported to have been found in an enclosed dumpster area. We will have more information at a later time. @kesq @NBCPalmSprings @MyDesert pic.twitter.com/c65MxKSHCB — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) September 3, 2020

The body was in an enclosed trash bin area, not in the trash bin itself, he said.

Detectives were on scene as of 9:40 a.m. waiting for personnel from the coroner’s office to arrive, according to Hutchinson, who called the death suspicious, but said it has not yet been ruled a homicide.

The identity of the person was not released.