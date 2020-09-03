Suspicious Death Investigation Underway into Body Found in Palm Springs

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway into Body Found in Palm Springs

Taylor Martinez

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A body was found Thursday morning near a dumpster in Palm Springs.

A call came in at 7:29 a.m. reporting that the body was discovered in the 200 block of North Civic Drive, near Desert Oasis Healthcare Immediate Care, according to Palm Springs Police Department Lt. William Hutchinson.

The body was in an enclosed trash bin area, not in the trash bin itself, he said.

Detectives were on scene as of 9:40 a.m. waiting for personnel from the coroner’s office to arrive, according to Hutchinson, who called the death suspicious, but said it has not yet been ruled a homicide.

The identity of the person was not released.

Trending Stories