Two suspects in custody following armed robbery at Quick Quack carwash in La Quinta

Two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at Quick Quack carwash in La Quinta.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a commercial robbery with a firearm Wednesday, September 2 around 9:00 p.m.

During the incident, the suspect Jacob Soria, 19 years old of Palm Desert, demanded money from employee’s at gunpoint.

Soria was apprehended a short distance away with Jessica Guerrero, 22 of Palm Desert, and both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

Guerrero was determined to be the getaway driver for Soria.

Soria was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and items of evidential value.

Soria was booked at John Benoit Detention Center for robbery and possession of a firearm. Guerrero was booked for robbery.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Shumway at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station (760) 863-8990 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (760) 836-8348.