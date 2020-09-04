Small Quake Reported Near Banning

BANNING (CNS) – A small and shallow earthquake rattled a section of the Riverside County-San Bernardino County border area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The magnitude-3.3 temblor hit at 7:24 a.m. at a depth of about .6 of a mile, its epicenter 6.1 miles east-northeast of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County and 11.3 miles north of Banning in Riverside County, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

A quake of this magnitude is unlikely to produce damages or injuries, and none were immediately reported.