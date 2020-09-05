El Dorado Fire Explodes in Size, 400 to 800 acres in two hours, More Evacuations

Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders for several communties near Yucaipa after a fast moving fire broke out late Saturday morning.

The initial evacuation order was for the community of Oak Glen including Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd near El Dorado Ranch Park.

By 1:00PM, evacuations expanded to the communities of Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and eastern Yucaipa. A temporary evacuation center is located at the Yucaipa Community Center, 34900 Oak Glen Rd, Yucaipa.

Cal Fire says the fire, which is called the El Dorado Fire, was reported just after 10:30 AM on Oak Glen Road and by early afternoon had already spread to 400 acres. By 2:00PM, the fire doubled in size again to 800 acres.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze was burning through wild land at a moderate to dangerous rate of speed.

A large column of smoke was visible throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and could be seen from Palm Springs.

At 1:30 PM, video broadcast by a Los Angeles television station showed several flanks of the fire, some racing up steep rugged hillsides, others burning close to residential areas.

The fire broke out as a Red Flag Warning was in effect indicating extreme fire conditions. Record breaking temperatures approaching 110 degrees are expected in the fire area.