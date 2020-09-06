El Dorado Fire Grows to 2727 acres, 5% containment

Firefighters battling the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County faced difficult conditions Sunday morning reporting 300 foot flames and an intense fire fight overnight. The San Bernardino National Forest reported the fire still only 5 percent contained with 2727 acres already blackened.

Though no homes have been destroyed, fire commanders expressed concerns over deteriorating weather conditions Sunday. Temperatures are expected in peak in the 110-115 range and humidity remains extremely low. By late Sunday morning, a huge mushroom cloud of smoke had risen from the burn area as the fire once again exploded. That smoke column is clearly visible throughout the Coachella Valley.

As sun set Saturday night with temperatures still well over the century mark, firefighters were facing tough conditions as the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County continues to burn through rough terrain and evacuation orders remained in effect.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for several communities near Yucaipa..

The initial evacuation order was for the community of Oak Glen including Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd near El Dorado Ranch Park.

But by 1:00PM Saturday, evacuations expanded to the communities of Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and eastern Yucaipa. A temporary evacuation center is located at the Yucaipa Community Center, 34900 Oak Glen Rd, Yucaipa.

Cal Fire says the fire was reported just after 10:30 AM on Oak Glen Road and by early afternoon had already spread to 400 acres.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze was burning through wild land at a moderate to dangerous rate of speed.

The fire was burning was burning on several fronts, from rough terrain to urban areas. But by sundown, firefighters had kept flames from neighborhoods and it was burning away from urban areas and into wild land.

The fire broke out as a Red Flag Warning was in effect indicating extreme fire conditions. Record breaking temperatures exceeding 110 degrees hampered firefighting efforts.