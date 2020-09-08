Multiple Closures Begin Tueday on Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT(CNS) – Multiple closures will affect a major Palm Desert thoroughfare starting Tuesday.

The number-one lane on Monterey Avenue will be closed in both directions from about 1,000 feet south of Frank Sinatra Drive to about 325 feet north of the drive for repaving work, city officials said.

The closure will continue around the clock through 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

The northbound number-three lane on Monterey between Fred Waring and Magnesia Falls drives will also shut down beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Sept. 25 to allow the start of construction on CV Link, a byway for alternative transportation.

City officials said the College of the Desert entrance will remain closed and the campus will remain accessible through the Magnesia Falls Drive entrance.

Motorists were urged to avoid Monterey and use alternate routes such as Bob Hope Drive and Portola Avenue.