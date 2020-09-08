Seven shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Aguanga

AGUANGA (CNS) – Seven people were shot to death at an illegal marijuana growing operation in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, 18 miles east of Temecula, authorities said today.

Riverside County deputies responded at 12:33 a.m. Monday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 45000 block of Highway 371, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll.

There, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was rushed to a hospital but died, Carroll said.

Deputies found six additional shooting victims dead at the scene, he said.

“Evidence located at the scene indicated the location was being used

to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation,” he said.

“There was over one thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants located at the scene.”

The deputies searched the area for a suspect but found no one, he said.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 951-955-2777.