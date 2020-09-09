Community Meeting Planned to Discuss Palm Springs Shootings

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs city officials are expected to attend a virtual community meeting Wednesday where recent gun violence in northern Palm Springs will be discussed.

The gathering follows several shootings, including at least four homicides, centered in the northern neighborhoods of Desert Highland Gateway Estates and the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park, where Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes says an uptick in crime is tied to a war between two rival gangs.

The meeting, hosted by the Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs, or ONE-PS, which comprises 11 city neighborhoods, begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Reyes will join Palm Springs City Council members Grace Garner and Dennis Woods at the meeting.

The latest homicide occurred Aug. 27, when a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in the 300 block of Avenida Cerca, and two others were assumed injured, following a nearby shootout.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made in that shooting, although a teenage boy, whose name was not released, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in connection to a spate of gun violence in the area. Police did not release which alleged murder he was accused in.

The 15-year-old victim, who was not publicly identified, was gunned down near where several other shootings, and three other homicides, have been reported in recent months.

More than 100 law enforcement officers served search warrants in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood and the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6, the culmination of a nearly yearlong investigation into two dozen confirmed shootings in and around those neighborhoods dating to October of last year.

In that time, police say they received more than 60 additional reports of shots fired in those neighborhoods, although evidence of gunfire in those cases was not found.

Wednesday’s meeting will also include a Spanish language interpreter, and can be accessed HERE.