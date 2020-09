Home in Parkview Villas in Rancho Mirage Catches Fire

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – A unit in a city-owned affordable housing complex for seniors caught fire in Rancho Mirage Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze about 2:30 p.m. at the Parkview Villas housing complex at 71-740 San Jacinto Drive.

The 82-unit housing complex is comprised of one- and two-bedroom units reserved for tenants 55 or older.