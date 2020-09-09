2021 Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival Rescheduled

Organizers of the Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival announce Wednesday the decision to reschedule the 2021 event.

The new dates are January 26-28, 2022.

“The decision to postpone wasn’t an easy one, however, the health and safety of our patrons is of the upmost importance,” said Festival founder, Jamie Kabler.

Stars such as Madeleine Albright, Jon Meacham, Jane Pauley, George F. Will, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Andrew Yang, Martha MacCallum, and Salman Rushdie are among those on the 2022 lineup.

Passholders for the 2021 Festival will be guaranteed and automatically applied to the 2022 Festival.