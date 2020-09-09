Wil Wheaton Invites You to “Rent-A-Pal”

“Rent-A-Pal” is a creepy film about boredom and isolation and Wil Wheaton is here for it! Written and directed by Jon Stevenson, Wheaton is the pal on the title, the charming and charismatic Andy who becomes the only friend of David (Brian Landis Folkins), a lonely bachelor who cares for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). Andy is the host of a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal that slowly consumes David. Is Andy real or just a product of David’s imagination?

Take a look at my interview with Wheaton as he discusses the making of “Rent-A-Pal” and why he’s very proud of the movie. “Rent-A-Pal” will be released on-demand by IFC Midnight this Friday. To see my uncut interview with Wil Wheaton, click here.