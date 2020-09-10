Loyal, Brave, and True! Rosalind Chao Talks “Mulan”

I love Rosalind Chao! I had a lovefest of an interview with the actress who’s currently starring as Hua Li, Mulan’s mother, in the new Disney film. She is such a joy to talk to, full of wit and wisdom! We talked about her desire to star in “Mulan,” working on stage and film, the power of Liu Yifei, what made her cry in the movie, and is “Mulan” about the drag that saved the dynasty? Check out my interview with Miss Chao for “Mulan.”

For my complete, uncut interview with Rosalind Chao, click here.