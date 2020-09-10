New Round of Emergency CalFresh Food Benefits Expected to Land This Weekend

Riverside County households receiving CalFresh food assistance can expect a supplemental benefit this Sunday, September 13.

The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used at many markets and food stores. The program helps to improve the health and well-being of qualified households and individuals by providing them a means to meet their nutritional needs.

For every dollar of CalFresh money spent, $1.79 is generated in local economic activity, according to California Department of Social Services.

This Sunday’s benefit is the sixth emergency allotment of supplemental CalFresh benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be automatically deposited onto customers’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

Another supplemental benefit will be issued October 18.

The supplemental CalFresh benefits will bring eligible households not already receiving the maximum amount up to the maximum monthly allotment for their household size. For example, a household of two that would typically receive $53 in CalFresh benefits could be temporarily eligible to receive the maximum of $355.

Since April, California has issued more than $68 million in emergency CalFresh allotments to more than 75,000 households in Riverside County.

“Unemployment remains high and the needs are great,” said Allison Gonzalez, program director over Self-Sufficiency at the county’s Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). “Every dollar makes a difference for many families, especially right now, and this additional assistance is helping struggling families and seniors keep healthy food on the table.”

Customers received on average an extra $187 last month.

Gonzalez says it’s worth it for people to apply and see if they’re eligible.

Customers can apply at GetCalFresh.org or by calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 1-877-410-8827.

Since the end of April, CalFresh customers have been able to use their benefits on Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries online at Amazon and Walmart.

This information is from the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services