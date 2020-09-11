Cal Fire El Dorado Fire Update

Cal Fire reports they are making progress on the El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest and in and around the communities of Yucaipa, Mountain Home Village, Oak Glen and Forest Falls. The fire has burned over 13,700 acres and is 31 percent contained. Three firefighters have been hurt fighting the fire and six homes have been damaged or destroyed. The fire was started by a gender reveal device.

Cal Fire posted the following information on their incident page:

Northern portion of the Yucaipa Ridge: Ground crews will continue working to secure the fire line on the western edge of the fire and making a direct attack with handlines to protect Mountain Home Village. Above Hwy 38, the fire was held at the dozer line and allowed crews to continue building containment line at the fire’s edge. Aircraft will continue providing water and retardant drops today to assist crews on the ground if visibility is good

The fire continues to progress slowly downslope as it backs down into Forest Falls. The hard work by fire resources over this last week is allowing for a successful defense of structures.

Fire resources are continuing to prepare structures in Angelus Oaks by increasing defensible space around structures and building indirect hand line.

On the southern portion of the Yucaipa Ridge (Yucaipa & Oak Glen areas): The fire line is holding with flareups and burning in the interior of the fire perimeter. Fire resources will continue to strengthen the fire line by actively mopping up any hot spots.

Today the wind will transition back to an up-canyon wind at 8 to 10 mph gusting to 18 mph. The air and fuels remain dry and ready to ignite. Fire remains active with a potential for large growth when in alignment with canyons. Fire resources will continue building containment lines and directly attacking the fire from the air and ground.

The evacuation warning and order remain in effect for portions of Mentone and Yucaipa. Residents of Angelus Oaks, 7 Oaks, Barton Flats up to Onyx Summit are under an Evacuation order. Please review the Evacuation Warnings and Orders at the end of this update to determine if you live in an evacuated area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriffs department and the El Dorado Fire Unified Incident Commanders continue the advisory for visitors to consider rescheduling planned visits to the Big Bear area due to fire activity.

The Red Cross temporary evacuation point is at: Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands and the Red Cross phone number for evacuation assistance is (442) 242-0946.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 38 is closed between Bryant St. to the south and Lake Williams Dr. to the north

Topaz St. is closed at Bryant St. to eastbound traffic

Juniper Ave. is closed at Bryant St.

Carter St. is closed at Bryant St.

Fir is closed at Bryant St.

Ivy is closed at Bryant St.

Northbound Fremont St. is closed at Oak Glen Rd.

Eastbound Oak Glen Road is closed at northbound Cherry Croft

Eastbound Oak Glen Road is Closed at Casablanca

Oak Glen Rd. is closed at Wildwood Cyn.

Pendleton is Closed at Oak Glen Rd.

Fremont St is closed at Carter St.

EVACUATIONS:

EVACUATION ORDERS

All areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit evacuate via Hwy 38 north to Big Bear.

The following portion of Yucaipa and all of Oak Glen: All homes and businesses north and east of this line: from the intersection of Hwy 38 and Bryant to Carter, south on Jefferson to Ave E south to Wildwood Canyon Road to the intersection with Oak Glen.

Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

For portions of Mentone and Yucaipa: the areas bounded by the following streets remain in an evacuation warning: North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38 and East of Garnet.

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST RECREATION CLOSURES:

The entire Forest was closed to all public use at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.