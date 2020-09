Sharon Stone Showcases “Ratched” Role

Sharon Stone is the rich, mysterious heiress Lenore Osgood in the upcoming Netflix series “Ratched.” Her actions are questionable but perhaps they’re all for mother’s love. I was so happy to virtually meet Miss Stone to talk about the series, her role, and the context of “Ratched.”

“Ratched” starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, September 18th.

For more of my “Ratched” interviews including Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, and more, click here.