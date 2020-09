Power Restored in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – An estimated 961 customers briefly lost power Monday in Coachella.

POWER RESTORED: All power has been restored in Coachella. If you are still without power, please check your main breaker or call us at 1-800-303-7756. — IID (@IIDatWork) September 14, 2020

The outage was reported about 9:20 a.m. in an unspecified portion of the city, and was reported to be fully restored about 25 minutes later, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

No cause for the outage was given.