The Doctor and the Serial Killer: Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock on “Ratched”

Jon Jon Briones stars as the mysterious Dr. Hanover in the new Netflix series “Ratched” while Finn Wittrock plays the evil Edmund Tolleson. Take a look at the actors talking about their interest in joining the cast, their characters, working with Ryan Murphy, and why viewers would love “Ratched.”

