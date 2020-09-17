Evacuation warnings in place as fire near Palm Springs grows

Crews are working to contain a fast moving vegetation fire in an unincorporated area of Palm Springs.
The blaze broke out around 2:38 p.m. in the 15000 block of Snow Creek Road and was first reported as a car fire
As of 6:30 Thursday the fire was 600 acres and 0% contained.
Crews consider the blaze to be moving at a “critical” rate of spread.
UPDATE 9/17/2020 @ 5:00 p.m. – The fire is now 500 acres & 0% contained. Resources continue to engage in fire fighting from the ground and air.
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:
- North and South of Overture Drive
- East of Clearwater Way
- West of Highway 111
An evacuation center has been set up at the Cabazon Community Center
