Evacuation warnings in place as fire near Palm Springs grows

Evacuation warnings in place as fire near Palm Springs grows

Taylor Martinez

Crews are working to contain a fast moving vegetation fire in an unincorporated area of Palm Springs.

The blaze broke out around 2:38 p.m. in the 15000 block of Snow Creek Road and was first reported as a car fire

As of 6:30 Thursday the fire was 600 acres and 0% contained.

Crews consider the blaze to be moving at a “critical” rate of spread.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

  • North and South of Overture Drive
  • East of Clearwater Way
  • West of Highway 111

An evacuation center has been set up at the Cabazon Community Center

 

Trending Stories