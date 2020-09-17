Ratched Speaks! Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis Discuss New Netflix Show

Sarah Paulson fits the Nurse Mildred Ratched role to a T as well as the fabulous costumes of the character. And on the other end of the spectrum is her frenemy, Nurse Betsy Bucket deliciously played by Judy Davis. Take a look at my interviews with the fine actresses as they talk about their roles, and for Paulson, her new role as one of the executive producers of the show. Plus, at what point will we reach the timeline of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?” For my complete interviews with the cast of “Ratched,” click here.