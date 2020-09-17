United Lift’s Rental Assistance Program Starts Mobile Pop-Ups Across the Coachella Valley

United Lift is going across the Coachella Valley to help those in need of rental assistance.

The organization will host pop-up stations in various locations to meet with Riverside County residents seeking help paying past due rent.

The mobile events will take place twice a week from mid-September through November 30th.

Residents who apply need to bring a form of identification, a copy of the leasing agreement, proof of Covid19 impact or loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the landlord or management company’s contact information (i.e. phone number and email address).

The United Lift rental assistance program is funded by Riverside County through the federally funded CARES Act. The $33 million aims to help keep 10,000 Riverside County residents housed through the end of the year.

For more information visit UnitedLift.org or call 760-348-8135.

United Lift rental assistance mobile pop-up events are currently planned for the following dates and locations (dates and times after October are subject to change):

Thursday, September 17

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Indio Recreation Center

45871 Clinton Street, Indio, CA 92201

Saturday, September 19

8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Indio Recreation Center

45871 Clinton Street, Indio, CA 92201

Wednesday, September 23

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Arroyo de Paz I & II

66765 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Saturday, September 26

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Brisas de Paz

65921 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Wednesday, September 30

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Reyes Market

98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254

Saturday, October 3

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Reyes Market

98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254

Wednesday, October 7

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Agua Caliente Elementary School

30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Saturday, October 10

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Agua Caliente Elementary School

30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Wednesday, October 14

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Coachella Branch Library

1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236

Saturday, October 17

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Coachella Branch Library

1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236

Wednesday, October 21

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Washington Street Apartments

2800 Washington Street, La Quinta, CA 92253

Saturday, October 24

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wolff Waters Place CVHC

47795 Dune Palms Road, La Quinta, CA 92253

Wednesday, October 28

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Galilee Center

66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254

Saturday, October 31

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Galilee Center

66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254

Wednesday, November 4

4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Desert Springs Middle School

66755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Saturday, November 7

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Desert Hot Springs

TBD

Wednesday, November 11

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

City of Blythe

TBD

Saturday, November 14

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

City of Blythe

TBD

Wednesday, November 18

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Palm Springs

TBD

Saturday, November 21

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Palm Springs

TBD

Monday, November 23

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

City of Palm Desert

TBD

Monday, November 30

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

City of Palm Desert

TBD