United Lift’s Rental Assistance Program Starts Mobile Pop-Ups Across the Coachella Valley

United Lift is going across the Coachella Valley to help those in need of rental assistance.
The organization will host pop-up stations in various locations to meet with Riverside County residents seeking help paying past due rent.
The mobile events will take place twice a week from mid-September through November 30th.
Residents who apply need to bring a form of identification, a copy of the leasing agreement, proof of Covid19 impact or loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the landlord or management company’s contact information (i.e. phone number and email address).
The United Lift rental assistance program is funded by Riverside County through the federally funded CARES Act. The $33 million aims to help keep 10,000 Riverside County residents housed through the end of the year.
For more information visit UnitedLift.org or call 760-348-8135.
United Lift rental assistance mobile pop-up events are currently planned for the following dates and locations (dates and times after October are subject to change):
Thursday, September 17
2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Indio Recreation Center
45871 Clinton Street, Indio, CA 92201
Saturday, September 19
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Indio Recreation Center
45871 Clinton Street, Indio, CA 92201
Wednesday, September 23
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Arroyo de Paz I & II
66765 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Saturday, September 26
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Brisas de Paz
65921 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Wednesday, September 30
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Reyes Market
98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254
Saturday, October 3
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Reyes Market
98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254
Wednesday, October 7
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Agua Caliente Elementary School
30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Saturday, October 10
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Agua Caliente Elementary School
30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Wednesday, October 14
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Coachella Branch Library
1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236
Saturday, October 17
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Coachella Branch Library
1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236
Wednesday, October 21
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Washington Street Apartments
2800 Washington Street, La Quinta, CA 92253
Saturday, October 24
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Wolff Waters Place CVHC
47795 Dune Palms Road, La Quinta, CA 92253
Wednesday, October 28
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Galilee Center
66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254
Saturday, October 31
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Galilee Center
66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254
Wednesday, November 4
4:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Desert Springs Middle School
66755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Saturday, November 7
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Desert Hot Springs
TBD
Wednesday, November 11
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
City of Blythe
TBD
Saturday, November 14
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
City of Blythe
TBD
Wednesday, November 18
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Palm Springs
TBD
Saturday, November 21
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Palm Springs
TBD
Monday, November 23
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
City of Palm Desert
TBD
Monday, November 30
8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
City of Palm Desert
TBD