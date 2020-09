Cinema Diverse: “David’s Friend” Drive-In Screening

Help celebrate the 13th anniversary of Cinema Diverse virtually and at the drive-in! Tonight’s (September 18th) special drive-in event is “David’s Friend” featuring writer/actress Nora Burns and her platonic love with her friend David. Burns wrote this fascinating story of love and loss amidst disco music in 1980s New York City. The performance piece is captured by local filmmaking couple P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes. To purchase tickets and for more Cinema Diverse info, click here.