Evacuation order in place as fire near Palm Springs grows to 3,500 acres

Crews are working to contain a fast moving vegetation fire in an unincorporated area of Palm Springs.

The blaze broke out around 2:38 p.m. in the 15000 block of Snow Creek Road and was first reported as a car fire

As of 9:55 P.M. Thursday the fire was 1,200 acres and 0% contained.

Overnight the blaze grew to 2,500 acres with 0% containment, according to fire officials at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

At last update at 3:10 p.m. the blaze was reported to be 3,500 acres with 5% containment.

#SnowFIRE UPDATE 09/18/3920 3:00 P.M. – The Fire has grown to 3,500 acres and is now 5% contained. All evacuation WARNINGS and ORDERS remain in place until further notice. Ground/air resources remain committed as the work to fully contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/lYe7OEf85C — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 18, 2020

Flames threatened about 450 homes in the Snow Creek and Windy Point communities, Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera told City News Service.

Herrera said wind speeds between 20 to 30 mph were threatening to push the flames northeast toward the Windy Point community.

No injuries or structure loss was reported.

Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for the entire Snow Creek area, north of Cottonwood Road, southeast of Snowcreek Road and west of Falls Creek.

Non-mandatory evacuation warnings were issued for homes south of Overture Drive, north of Overture Drive, east of Clearwater Way and west of Highway 111.

A temporary evacuation point was established at the James A. Venable Community Center at 50390 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon, where American Red Cross personnel are on hand providing snacks and water amid COVID-19 safety protocols, and arranging lodging at nearby hotels.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the American Red Cross to forego setting up congregate shelters in recent months, opting instead to arrange for hotel stays for evacuees with nowhere to go.

The CHP reported that the blaze began after a work truck caught fire north of Snow Creek Thursday afternoon, which spread to nearby vegetation. Flames have since spread into the San Bernardino National Forest and the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, prompting a multi-agency response.

Nearly 215 firefighters were assigned to the firefight from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

They were being assisted by four Cal Fire aircraft and two water- dropping helicopters.

ALERT RIVCO — #SnowFire (unincorporated Palm Springs/Cabazon area) EVACUATION ORDER: Entire Snowcreek area. N of Cottonwood SE of Snowcreek W of Falls Creek. Temporary Evacuation point at 50390 Carmen Ave, Cabazon, CA 92230. https://t.co/f8uuySVBgt or @CALFIRERRU for updates. pic.twitter.com/gdXYnorkTp — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) September 18, 2020

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

North and South of Overture Drive

East of Clearwater Way

West of Highway 111

An evacuation center has been set up at the Cabazon Community Center