Firefighter dies battling El Dorado wildfire

USDA Forest Service officials on the San Bernardino National Forest confirmed the death of a firefighter on the El Dorado Fire.

The incident took place on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

The firefighter’s name has not been released because the family still needs to be notified.

The San Bernardino National Forest says their “deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time.”

The cause is under investigation.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs as more details are released.