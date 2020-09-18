Man steals Sunline bus, leads police on pursuit and crashes

Taylor Martinez

A 21-year-old man is in custody Friday afternoon after stealing a Sunline Transit bus in Desert Hot Springs, leading police on a pursuit and crashing in Thousand Palms.

It began in the area of West Dr. and Pierson Blvd. around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was heading south toward Two Bunch Palms Trail, cut through a parking lot and jumped onto Palm Drive headed south.

The driver crashed into several street signs before the pursuit ended in a field at Varner and Bob Hope.

No one was on the bus at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

