Critical Incident Video Released Following Deputy-Involved Shooting in Rancho Mirage

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a critical incident video describing the moments leading up to a deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Mirage.

The description of the video reads:

“On August 7, 2020, approximately 2:38 pm, deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a suspicious persons call in the 70000 block of Tamarisk Lane in the city of Rancho Mirage. Shortly after receiving the call, a deputy arrived on scene and located a male suspect matching the description given by dispatch. Immediately after making contact with the suspect, the deputy was assaulted and ultimately stabbed. At that time, a deputy involved shooting occurred. Once additional deputies arrived on scene, the injured deputy was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The deputy is currently in stable condition. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the suspect will be released by the coroner’s office once positive identification can be established, and next of kin can be notified. The deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave per Department policy. The involved deputy’s name will not be released at this time. Investigators from the Force Investigations Detail (Riverside County District Attorney Investigators and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit) responded and assumed the investigation.”