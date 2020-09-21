102° F
100° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Desert Living Now
NBCares
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
tv
102° F
100° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast 9 21 2020
Mike Everett
September 21, 2020 6:02 PM
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast 9 21 2020
September 21, 2020
Local
claims
EDD
Money
newsom
Payment
two weeks
Unemployment
Video
No new unemployment claims will be processed until Oct. 5
September 21, 2020
National
Census
Chicago
cowboy
Freeway
Highway
Horse
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Man arrested for riding his horse on a Chicago highway
September 21, 2020
Local
News
Car
Fire
Flames
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Smoke
Snow Fire 52% contained; Evacuation orders lifted.
September 21, 2020
Local
coronavirus
county
NBC
News
Palm Springs
purple
red
reopening
Riverside
tier
Supervisor Seeks to Expedite Lifting of Public Health Lockdowns
September 21, 2020
View More
Related Articles
Local
No new unemployment claims will be processed until Oct. 5
Local
News
Snow Fire 52% contained; Evacuation orders lifted.
Local
Supervisor Seeks to Expedite Lifting of Public Health Lockdowns