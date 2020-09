Board of Supervisors votes 3-2 to redraft plan for the accelerated removal of coronavirus public health regulations

The Board of Supervisors has voted 3-2 to redraft a plan for the accelerated removal of coronavirus public health regulations, allowing all Riverside County businesses, churches and other entities to fully open by the first week of November.

Supervisors Kevin Jeffries and Karen Spiegel want to make several minor amendments to the proposal by Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, setting the stage for another vote on Oct. 6.

This story is breaking and will be updated