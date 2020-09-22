Now under the State’s Red Tier, PSUSD Discusses Plan to Bring Some Students Back to Campus… Eventually

The Palm Springs Unified School District Board met Tuesday to discuss the latest plan to get students back on campus under a hybrid model. Riverside County moved into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions Tuesday. Under the state’s red tier, schools can reopen for hybrid in-person learning after the county has been in the red tier for 14 days. For Riverside County, that date would be October 6. However, PSUSD didn’t make a decision or vote on if students will be back in October.

The district is watching closely coronavirus spread in the county, and if the county can successfully keep COVID-19 case numbers low.

In the interim, the district is planning and expects a full hybrid-learning schedule with safety modifications to roll-out in January with 50% of the student body back on campus. Students who are struggling under distance learning will be the first to come back.

Tuesday the board discussed a proposed timeline to phase schools into the plan, beginning with taking parent surveys in September, to finally implementing the hybrid model after winter break in January. The board will meet again next month.

To watch the full PSUSD board meeting Tuesday night, CLICK HERE.