Car Recovered from Canal in Coachella

The Indio Police Department is investigating a crash that left a sedan submerged in the Coachella Canal.

The crash happened just before midnight when the driver apparently lost control while driving east on Avenue 44, West of Dillon, jumped the embankment and went airborne landing in the canal.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Underwater Search & Recovery Team helped recover the vehicle along with a tow truck.

Investigators say the driver suffered minor injuries and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

They are now trying to sort out what caused the driver to lose control.