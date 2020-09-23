Deputies Searching for Kidnapping Suspect Considered to be Armed and Dangerous

The Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a kidnapping suspect considered armed and dangerous.

A female victim told officers she was taken by an ex-boyfriend at gun-point from her home in Palm Springs and driven around the Coachella Valley before the vehicle stopped in Palm Desert.

The suspect reportedly fired one round from the weapon while threatening the female during the drive.

Officers believe there may have been a struggle between the victim and suspect in the vehicle before the vehicle became disabled near the Costco off Dinah Shore.

The victim was able to flee from the vehicle and call 911.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for the suspect identified as Manuel Valadez, 33-years-old of Palm Springs.

Valadez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials advise that you do not approach Valadez and call 911 if you see the suspect or have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.