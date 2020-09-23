213 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 213 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death, bringing the countywide totals to 57,695 cases and 1,173 deaths.

There are new 15 cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,108 (+2) cases, 26deaths

Cathedral City: 1,899 (+2) cases, 32 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,044 (+2) cases, 51 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 235 cases, 23 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,017 cases, 55 deaths

Indian Wells: 46 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 784 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 3,650 (+6) cases, 70 deaths

Coachella: 2,655 (+2) cases, 27 deaths

Thousand Palms: 224 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 135 cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 175 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 442 cases, 9 deaths

North Shore: 127 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 331 cases, 4 death

Sky Valley: 48 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 60 cases, 1 death

Anza: 13 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 24,219 cases.

Currently, 150 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 42 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 53,004.

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier color-coded system used daily to guide counties’ in loosening public health regulations.

Riverside County announced Tuesday the state allowed them to move into the “red” tier of the state’s new reopening framework. Additional information about the formula can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 67 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 9/23/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.