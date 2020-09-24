Food, Art, Culture: Check Out “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles”

It’s all about food! Delicious, sumptuous cakes, desserts! Yum! And the film is as tempting as the food it features. “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” follows Chef Yotam Assaf Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the decadence of Versailles to life in cake form at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the accomplished lens of director Laura Gabbert (“City of Gold,” “Ugly Delicous”).

I had a great time talking to Gabbert as she talked about working with Ottolenghi, the process of making the film, and the parallels between the end of Louis XVI’s reign and society today. She also talks about Filipino food!

“Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” from IFC Films opens nationwide in select theaters and on-demand on September 25th.

