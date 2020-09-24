PAC-12 football schedule is set and Candace Parker is the WNBA 2020 DPOY

The PAC-12 just approved their college football schedule. This fall season will begin November 6th and the teams are slated for seven games, but what does that mean for playoff eligibility? We have already seen how COVID-19 has effected college football schedules…a handful of teams from other conferences haven’t even played in their first game yet due to minimum coronavirus protocols not being met among the universities and programs. The WNBA announced the defensive player of the year. LA sparks’ own Candace Parker. This is Parker’s first time winning this award in her 13- year career with the WNBA. During her press conference this morning over zoom, she received a great surprise from her teammate, point guard Chelsea Gray.