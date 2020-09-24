Three Felons Arrested in Fatal Attack on Fellow Prisoner in Banning

BANNING (CNS) – Prosecutors are weighing charges against three inmates at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, who are accused of fatally beating a fellow prisoner.

According to sheriff’s officials, Moreno Valley residents Jason Lynn Barton, 43, and Richard Hampton, 37, are accused with Aaron Allen Aubrey, 26, of Riverside, in the Sept. 8 death of 29-year-old Rosendo Echevarria of Cathedral City, who was jailed on child molestation charges.

The attack happened in a wing of the jail complex, located in the 1600 block of Hargrave Street, about 9:30 p.m. Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Espinoza said correctional deputies were alerted to a “suspicious circumstance” and discovered the victim “suffering from injuries sustained during an attack by other inmates.”

Deputies and jail medical personnel attempted resuscitative measures, but Echevarria died at the scene.

At the time of his death, Echevarria was awaiting trial on three counts of engaging in oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10 years old, two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and one count of engaging in sexual intercourse on a child under 10 years old. The alleged crimes date back to 2013.

Echevarria’s alleged killers are all convicted felons who were awaiting trial on serious felony offenses.

Barton was charged with two murder counts and other offenses in 2015. He has documented felony convictions in Riverside County, including vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

Hampton was charged with attempted murder and other felony offenses last year, and Aubrey was awaiting trial on a murder charge from 2018. Both have criminal records, although their convictions were not in Riverside County.